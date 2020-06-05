Former Lufkin Panthers’ standout Erik MCoy didn’t waste time in serving notice to the rest of the NFL that he was a vital piece to a dynamic New Orleans Saints’ offense.
The Saints’ starting center recently picked up yet another award as he was named to NFL.com’s All-Under-25 Team, which was announced earlier this week.
McCoy was a key part of helping New Orleans to a 13-3 record and the NFC South crown before being knocked out of the playoffs with an overtime loss to Minnesota in the wild card round.
“What more can you ask from a rookie center?” NFL.com’s Marc Sessler asked. “McCoy surpassed his second-round pedigree to earn PFF’s fourth-highest mark by a pivot off a third-ranked run-blocking score and eighth-best pass-blocking grade.”
In January, McCoy was named to the Pro Football Writers of America 2019 All-Rookie Team.
According to Pro Football Reference, McCoy snapped the ball on 99.4% of plays run by the Saints’ offense. He didn’t draw a penalty flag in the last six weeks of the season.
McCoy was taken by the Saints in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft after a standout career at Texas A&M. While there he started all 39 games while serving as a team captain in 2018.
McCoy was the team’s Offensive MVP in his redshirt junior season before declaring for the NFL Draft.
McCoy is a 2015 graduate of Lufkin High School, where he was a first-team all-district selection in his junior and senior seasons.
He was also a second-team all-state performer as a junior.
In addition to his stellar play on the field, he has an extensive history for his works away from it. While at Texas A&M, he was named to the AFCA Good Works Team Watch List.
Following is a complete list of the NFL.com’s All-Under-25 Team team.
Offense: Patrick Mahomes, quarterback, Kansas City; Christian McCaffrey, running back, Carolina; Saquon Barkley, running back, New York Giants; Chris Godwin, wide receiver, Tampa Bay; Courtland Sutton, wide receiver, Denver; Nick Chubb, flex, Cleveland; Mark Andrews, tight end, Baltimore; Orlando Brown, offensive tackle, Baltimore; Braden Smith, offensive tackle, Indianapolis, Quenton Nelson, offensive guard, Indianapolis; and Elgston Jenkins, offensive guard, Green Bay.
Defense: Nick Bosa, edge rusher, San Francisco; Myles Garrett, edge rusher, Cleveland; Kenny Clark, defensive tackle, Green Bay; Dexter Lawrence, defensive tackle, New York Giants; Leighton Vander Esch, linebacker, Dallas; Bobby Okereke, linebacker, Indianapolis; Marshon Lattimore, cornerback, New Orleans Saints; Marlon Humphrey, cornerback, Baltimore; Jamal Adams, safety, New York Jets; Minkah Fitzpatrick, safety, Pittsburgh; Derwin James, flex, Los Angeles Chargers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.