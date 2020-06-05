Former Lufkin Panthers’ standout Erik MCoy didn’t waste time in serving notice to the rest of the NFL that he was a vital piece to a dynamic New Orleans Saints’ offense.

The Saints’ starting center recently picked up yet another award as he was named to NFL.com’s All-Under-25 Team, which was announced earlier this week.

McCoy was a key part of helping New Orleans to a 13-3 record and the NFC South crown before being knocked out of the playoffs with an overtime loss to Minnesota in the wild card round.

“What more can you ask from a rookie center?” NFL.com’s Marc Sessler asked. “McCoy surpassed his second-round pedigree to earn PFF’s fourth-highest mark by a pivot off a third-ranked run-blocking score and eighth-best pass-blocking grade.”

In January, McCoy was named to the Pro Football Writers of America 2019 All-Rookie Team.

According to Pro Football Reference, McCoy snapped the ball on 99.4% of plays run by the Saints’ offense. He didn’t draw a penalty flag in the last six weeks of the season.

McCoy was taken by the Saints in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft after a standout career at Texas A&M. While there he started all 39 games while serving as a team captain in 2018.

Saints Football

New Orleans Saints center Erik McCoy hikes the ball to quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) during training camp at their NFL football training facility in Metairie, Louisiana in 2019 file photo.

McCoy was the team’s Offensive MVP in his redshirt junior season before declaring for the NFL Draft.

McCoy is a 2015 graduate of Lufkin High School, where he was a first-team all-district selection in his junior and senior seasons.

He was also a second-team all-state performer as a junior.

In addition to his stellar play on the field, he has an extensive history for his works away from it. While at Texas A&M, he was named to the AFCA Good Works Team Watch List.

Following is a complete list of the NFL.com’s All-Under-25 Team team.

Offense: Patrick Mahomes, quarterback, Kansas City; Christian McCaffrey, running back, Carolina; Saquon Barkley, running back, New York Giants; Chris Godwin, wide receiver, Tampa Bay; Courtland Sutton, wide receiver, Denver; Nick Chubb, flex, Cleveland; Mark Andrews, tight end, Baltimore; Orlando Brown, offensive tackle, Baltimore; Braden Smith, offensive tackle, Indianapolis, Quenton Nelson, offensive guard, Indianapolis; and Elgston Jenkins, offensive guard, Green Bay.

Defense: Nick Bosa, edge rusher, San Francisco; Myles Garrett, edge rusher, Cleveland; Kenny Clark, defensive tackle, Green Bay; Dexter Lawrence, defensive tackle, New York Giants; Leighton Vander Esch, linebacker, Dallas; Bobby Okereke, linebacker, Indianapolis; Marshon Lattimore, cornerback, New Orleans Saints; Marlon Humphrey, cornerback, Baltimore; Jamal Adams, safety, New York Jets; Minkah Fitzpatrick, safety, Pittsburgh; Derwin James, flex, Los Angeles Chargers.

Josh Havard’s email address is josh.havard@lufkindailynews.com.

Recommended for you