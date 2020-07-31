Mary Hardin, of Fort Worth, shot a 2-over-par 74 to take a slim one-shot lead after the first round of the Women’s Stroke Play Championship, which started at Crown Colony Country Club on Thursday afternoon.

Hardin, the first LPGA Tour player from Mexico, carded five birdies for her tournament-leading 74. Her ability to get up and down from around the green was the key to her success during Thursday’s round.