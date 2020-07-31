Scattered thunderstorms this morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 87F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Mary Hardin, of Fort Worth, shot a 2-over-par 74 to take a slim one-shot lead after the first round of the Women’s Stroke Play Championship, which started at Crown Colony Country Club on Thursday afternoon.
Hardin, the first LPGA Tour player from Mexico, carded five birdies for her tournament-leading 74. Her ability to get up and down from around the green was the key to her success during Thursday’s round.
