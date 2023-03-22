Today in local history Mar 22, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save March 22Five years agoA 3-year-old child found in the Motel 6 swimming pool dies at St. Luke’s Health-Memorial.Angelina College Small Business Department Center celebrates 28th anniversary.Ten years agoFollowing Roy Knight’s retirement, Lufkin ISD appoints LaTonya M. Goffney as superintendent-to-be.Lufkin police urge caution to citizens when utilizing the Azalea Trail following multiple reports of harassment.Twenty years agoDenman Avenue Baptist Church hosts Lifeway Woman to Woman Conference. From the pages of The Lufkin Daily News, compiled by The History Center, TheHistoryCenterOnline.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sociology Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesDeputies arrest 4 teenagers in slaying at Cabbage Patch ClubBobcat’s escape forces Ellen Trout Zoo to close a little early SaturdayLufkin native new chief health officer for Harris Health SystemPolice: Man hanging out passenger side of ride tries to scrub evidence of gunsSheriff’s Office IDs victim of weekend shooting at Cabbage Patch ClubMan killed in hit-and-run identified as state launches pedestrian safety campaignCentral honors Brooks, tops DibollAbsolutely Fiction owners say book hasn't closed on their storyPOLICE REPORTS: Local authorities report nine arrestsSuit claims hiring discrimination at SFA Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
