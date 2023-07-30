NACOGDOCHES — The University of Texas System board of regents on Thursday took the next step in absorbing Stephen F. Austin State University, unanimously approving taking over management and operations.

The UT System board will meet again in August to finalize the transition, interim university president Gina Oglesbee told members of the Nacogdoches County Chamber of Commerce on Thursday.

