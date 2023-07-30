NACOGDOCHES — The University of Texas System board of regents on Thursday took the next step in absorbing Stephen F. Austin State University, unanimously approving taking over management and operations.
The UT System board will meet again in August to finalize the transition, interim university president Gina Oglesbee told members of the Nacogdoches County Chamber of Commerce on Thursday.
“It’s real exciting news,” Oglesbee said.
The vote was a required part of SFA’s continued accreditation and allows the UT System to assume management and control responsibilities “including but not limited to” operations, real property and “other assets,” university officials said in a prepared statement.
SFA’s board of regents voted 4-1 in November to affiliate with the UT System. The dissenting vote came from Robert Flores, who raised concerns about a potential name change, funding and lagging enrollment at some University of Texas schools.
All those concerns were addressed in legislation to enable the transition and in the system’s $124 million incentive package, which will be distributed over four years. One of the first tranches of cash was $5.5 million for employee raises.
Employees received a raise in the spring “because our board of regents was confident in our affiliation with the UT System” Oglesbee said.
The incentives also include an increase in funding to SFA’s Purple Promise scholarships. Students who came from households where the income was less than $30,000 were eligible for the scholarship. The UT System raised that threshold to $80,000.
“When our students do come back Sept. 1, they’ll start to see immediate benefits from the University of Texas System. Our students will be eligible for more financial aid and scholarships,” Oglesbee said. “It’s so important for Deep East Texas to have those scholarships for our students.”
The transition was enabled by legislation carried by state Rep. Travis Clardy, R-Nacogodches, and Sen. Robert Nichols, R-Jacksonville.
Both filed identical bills in their respective chamber. Ultimately Nichols’ version passed both chambers unanimously and was signed by Gov. Greg Abbott on May 1.
Once the affiliation is complete, Texas Southern will be the only independent university in the state.
In addition to establishing SFA as a member of the UT System, the bill spells out that the university would be entitled to funding through the Permanent University Fund as provided for in the Texas Constitution just as any other member institution.
The bill allows for all student credits to transfer along with a transfer of the university’s assets, bonds and contracts to the UT System. SFA’s investments are currently managed by Texas A&M.
Last summer, SFA’s board of regents decided to evaluate whether to join one of the state’s university systems. University officials began gathering feedback in the fall, and regents accepted an offer from the University of Texas System in November.
Texas Tech University and the Texas State University System also showed interest in having SFA join.
University of Texas System officials have promised to keep the campus culture and mascots intact.
The University of Texas System will be the second system to govern SFA. SFA was a part of what is now the Texas State University System until 1969, when it was granted university status by Gov. Preston Smith.
That system was established in 1911 to oversee the state’s teachers’ colleges.
SFA — then Stephen F. Austin Normal College — held its first classes Sept. 18, 1923, which coincided with the 53rd birthday of its first president, Alton W. Birdwell.
“The first hundred years of SFA has been fantastic, but I think the best hundred years of SFA is in front of us because of what we’re doing,” Clardy said Thursday.
During the 1921 session, Gov. Pat Neff threatened to veto funding for new teachers’ colleges but relented after heavy pressure from Rep. William E. Thomason, D-Nacogdoches, and others. Neff approved building expenses but wouldn’t allow state money to be used for professors’ salaries.
Lawmakers eventually reached a deal that fully funded the state’s new colleges.
Over the next 100 years, the university evolved beyond being a teachers’ college and is now widely known for its programs in the arts, agriculture, forestry and other areas.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.